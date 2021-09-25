BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

BOX opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

