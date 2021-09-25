Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

