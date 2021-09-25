Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.
About Brickworks
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.