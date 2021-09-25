Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

