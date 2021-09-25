Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 69.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 82.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Southern Copper by 19.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.