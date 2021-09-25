Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.