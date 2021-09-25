Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.94. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

