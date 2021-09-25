Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $924.51

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.51 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 933.50 ($12.20). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 336,100 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 964.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 924.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42 shares of company stock valued at $27,524.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

