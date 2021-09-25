Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Big Lots reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

BIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,862. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.