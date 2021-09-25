Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $533.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.94 million to $533.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $599.57 million, with estimates ranging from $598.04 million to $601.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

EPAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. 148,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after acquiring an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

