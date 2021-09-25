Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.28. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 302,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,407. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $846,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 33.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 106,330 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in M.D.C. by 107,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

