Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.22. 884,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,522. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.