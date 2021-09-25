Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $20.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

CVCY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,660. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

