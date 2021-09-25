Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. CF Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,092.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,344,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

