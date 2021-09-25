Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

