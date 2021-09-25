Brokerages Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post $207.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $219.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $838.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $869.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $888.75 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.88 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.