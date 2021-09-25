Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.37. 74,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

