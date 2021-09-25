Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $187.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $189.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $769.88 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 255,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.