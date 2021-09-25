Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $8.40

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.
ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
Shares of ADAP opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
