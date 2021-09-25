Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $8.40

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

