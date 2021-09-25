Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$41.17

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWB shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,864. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.60. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.