Brokerages Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target at $16.12

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.12.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $754,082.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,450. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 32,468,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,589,934. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03. ContextLogic has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.