Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $45.86

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,625,549,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPNG opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Coupang has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.