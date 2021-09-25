Brokerages Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target at $25.33

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $782.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 95,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.