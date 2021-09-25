Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price at $51.67

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research firms recently commented on EYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 246,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.