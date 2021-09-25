Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $41.86

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

