Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT at $40.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

