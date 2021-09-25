Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT at $31.36

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

