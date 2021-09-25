Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Raised to C$82.00 at CIBC

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC to C$82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE BIP.UN opened at C$70.74 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of C$56.55 and a 12-month high of C$74.13. The stock has a market cap of C$20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

