Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $3.37 on Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00007882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00124904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043319 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,873 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,873 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

