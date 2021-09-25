CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAMP. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.19 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

