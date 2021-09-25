California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CRC stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. California Resources has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,031,004 shares of company stock valued at $75,781,027.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $8,922,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

