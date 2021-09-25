Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Up to $81.48

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.48, but opened at $85.50. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $82.31, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a market cap of $587.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

