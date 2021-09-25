Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

