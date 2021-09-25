Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 68.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United States Steel by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 623,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

