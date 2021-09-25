Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,168.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $18,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,090,434 shares of company stock valued at $362,765,074. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $321.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.85 and a 200 day moving average of $297.99. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

