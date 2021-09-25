Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $424,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.95 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

