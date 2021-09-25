Canaccord Genuity Trims Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Target Price to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$8.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$17.25.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

