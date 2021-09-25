Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Insider Chi Tang Purchases 1,562,465 Shares

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang bought 1,562,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$218,745.10 ($156,246.50).

Chi Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Chi Tang purchased 209,932 shares of Candy Club stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,390.48 ($20,993.20).

On Friday, September 10th, Chi Tang bought 227,603 shares of Candy Club stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$31,864.42 ($22,760.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business-to-business and business-to-customer candy distribution business in the United States. It offers sugar confectionery, chocolates, and gums. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

