Capital One Financial Comments on APA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of APA opened at $21.91 on Thursday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

