Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $480.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

