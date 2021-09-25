Cardstack Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $26.59 million and approximately $511,819.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardstack has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00124904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

