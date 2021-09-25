CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Head to Head Survey

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 11.54 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -2.91 Miromatrix Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Miromatrix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -236.69% -56.52% -37.49% Miromatrix Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 236.00%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.17%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Miromatrix Medical.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Miromatrix Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc. engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has strategical partnerships with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

