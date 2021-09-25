CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) to Issue $0.50 Annual Dividend

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) declared an annual dividend on Friday, September 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $16.29 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of CBM Bancorp worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

