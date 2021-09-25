CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) to Issue $0.50 Annual Dividend

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) declared an annual dividend on Friday, September 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
NASDAQ CBMB opened at $16.29 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.
Separately, TheStreet lowered CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
CBM Bancorp Company Profile
CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.
