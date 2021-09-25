Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.29

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $22.57. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 46,370 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.