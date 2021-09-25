Celestica (TSE:CLS) PT Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$11.97 on Thursday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.51.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

