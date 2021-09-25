Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.56

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 14877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.83.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

