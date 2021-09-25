Centrifuge (CFG) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.75 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $118.75 million and approximately $309,242.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.85 or 1.00108632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.06 or 0.06738417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00768456 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,394,461 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

