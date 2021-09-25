Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

