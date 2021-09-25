Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $19.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

