CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $54.84 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.