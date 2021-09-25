Charles A. Deignan Sells 2,800 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $17,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $6.84 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $406.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

